REPUBLIC - Voters in the Republic School District will be asked, possibly April 28, to approve a bond issue to con-struct and renovate school facilities.
The school board passed a bond resolution during its Feb. 26 meeting. Voters will be asked to approve $4.5 million in bonds.
The district is awaiting word from the state on whether it will get funding under the distressed schools grant and school construction assistance program.
Superintendent Kevin Young gave a presentation about the state Legislature's intent to apportion $100,000 dollars now for pre-construction work, and additional funding of $18 million to $19.9 million.
Republic failed last fall to secure grant funding through the small rural district modernization program. Officials declared the condition of the school beyond its ability to fund repairs.
Republic board members tentatively plan to place the bond request on the April 28 special election ballot.
Estimated cost to taxpayers would be 85 cents per $1,000 dollars of assessed valuation for a 20-year term, or $85 per year for someone who owns property assessed at $100,000.
Rochelle Rodak volunteered to spearhead a Republic Bond Committee. More information is available at Repub-licSchoolBond@gmail.com or by calling 509-207-9192.
