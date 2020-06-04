LACEY – The Republic School District is among those getting new, zero-emission electric school buses under a grant from the state Department of Ecology.
The agency is giving 40 buses to several districts across the state.
“When students are able to return to school, these 40 new, zero-emission buses will help get them there,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “This is a great investment in a healthier future for students and their communities.”
Diesel exhaust contains nitrogen oxides and other forms of toxic air pollution, said Laura Watson, Ecology director.
“Children face the greatest risks from diesel pollution, and giving them cleaner transportation to school is a priority,” Watson said. “These buses are an important first step toward helping every student in Washington start and end their days with an emission-free ride.”
Funding from Washington’s Volkswagen diesel emission settlement will pay for the buses, which will go to 22 different school districts across the state. The first of the new buses are expected to arrive later this year.
Statewide, the buses are expected to drive 400,000 miles each year, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 19,200 tons and nitrogen oxide emissions by 36 tons during their lifetime.
Before the grant, the state had one electric school bus, owned by the Franklin Pierce School District in Tacoma.
