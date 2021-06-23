SPOKANE – A second resentencing has been ordered for convicted murderer Shalin Alltus to correct a mistake in recording discretionary costs levied against her at the initial resentencing.
The state Court of Appeals for Division 3 ordered the resentencing in an unpublished decision filed June 15.
In October 2014 Alltus, then 16, participated in shooting her uncle, Patrick Alltus, 39, who died from his wounds. She and her friend, Parker Bachtold, who the appeals court decision said filed the fatal shotgun blast, took the uncle’s truck and drove to Oregon.
Shalin Alltus was charged with first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of a firearm and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
A jury did not find aggravators for the murder charge, but otherwise found her guilty as charged, said court records.
On appeal, the Court of Appeals affirmed the convictions but remanded the case to Okanogan County Superior Court for resentencing, at which Alltus would have the opportunity to present mitigation evidence and argument.
At resentencing, the court imposed a 360-month sentence for the murder and shorter, concurrent sentences for the remaining convictions.
The court found Alltus’ youthfulness was a mitigating factor that allowed the court to forego sentences on the firearm enhancements.
“While the sentence imposed was for only first-degree murder, her amended judgment and sentence includes one reference to her having been convicted of aggravated first-degree murder,” said the appeals court.
She was found indigent. The lower court imposed a condition of release requiring her to pay the costs of supervision upon her release from prison and $700 in legal financial obligations.
Alltus appealed.
She argued that supervision fees are discretionary, she is indigent and discretionary legal financial obligations cannot be imposed on an indigent defendant. The state did not object, and the appeals court agreed with Alltus.
Alltus contested a $100 crime lab fee imposed as part of the $700 in fees assessed. The appeals court found that the fee is manadatory, subject to suspension, but “since we are remanding for other reasons, Ms. Alltus may submit a verified petition at resentencing in support of suspension of the fee,” said the appeals court.
She also questions inclusion in her sentence of the statement that she was convicted of aggravated first-degree murder. The state conceded the error.
Alltus was represented on appeal by Jill Shumaker Reuter of Eastern Washington Appellate Law, Spokane. Melanie Bailey, Okanogan County prosecutor, represented the state.
The appeals court decision was written by Judge Laurel Siddoway, with Tracy Staab and Rebecca Pennell concurring.
Bachtold pleaded guilty in August 2016 to premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of a firearm and juvenile in possession of a firearm.
Bachtold, then 18, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.