NESPELEM – The Colville Indian Reservation is closed to visitors until further notice as part of the tribe’s ongoing effort to stall the spread of COVID-19.
Access remains allowed for tribal members, non-member residents of the reservation, tribal employees, delivery, postal and food services workers, and other pre-approved outside agency personnel or essential services, said tribal officials.
State highways on the reservation also remain open to through traffic. Highway signs are posted, urging travelers through the reservation to stay safe and stay home.
“I would advise abiding by the Colville tribal closure of their reservation, other than state routes, unless you meet their criteria,” said Trooper John Bryant, spokesman for District 6 of the Washington State Patrol. “Again, the state routes are open for essential purposes only.”
He reiterated that state highways are open for essential travel per the governor’s executive order that details traveling for essential purposes only, and calls for staying at home and continued social distancing. The order outlines specific business closures and prohibits non-essential social gatherings, said Bryant.
Trips for medical assistance and groceries are allowed, he said.
“This closure (of the reservation) is consistent with other recent actions taken by the Colville tribes to protect all people from the pandemic,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “It is also consistent with the stay at home order recently issued by Gov. Jay Inslee to protect all citizens of the State of Washington. Essential services will continue to be provided to residents of the reservation.”
Cawston said the best way to protect public health and limit economic damage is to practice social isolation.
“As painful as it can be, right now is just not the time to visit our friends and neighbors because it is dangerous to do so,” he said. “Now is the time to stay at home, weather the storm, and ensure that we all come out stronger on the other side of this crisis.”
In a March 27 letter to tribal leaders statewide, Gov. Jay Inslee said his emergency proclamations related to coronavirus do not apply on tribal lands.
“Constituents have presented several questions to my office regarding individuals who commute to tribal lands or Washington businesses that work on tribal lands,” he wrote. “While I have defined essential activities (by proclamation) in Washington, tribal leaders maintain sovereignty to define essential activity on tribal lands.”
He said Washington residents may leave their homes to pursue activities deemed essential on tribal lands “even if those activities are not considered essential on non-tribal lands.”
