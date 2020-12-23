NESPELEM – The Colville Business Council has extended the reservation closure until midnight May 31, 2021.
The closure, which began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, had been scheduled to expire Dec. 31.
Tribal officials said the closure is aimed at stalling spread of the virus on the reservation.
Access is allowed for tribal members, non-member residents of the reservation, tribal employees, deliveries, postal and food services, and other pre-approved essential services or outside agency personnel.
State highways on the reservation remain open to traffic passing through.
“Strict enforcement of general public health rules continues,” said a tribal announcement. “Individuals must continue to comply with any public health orders they personally receive.”
Council Chairman Rodney Cawston said the reservation “continues to be threatened by a spike in COVID-19 cases. Like most other places in the country, the health emergency on the reservation is as serious right now as it has been at any time of this ongoing crisis.
“Vaccines are beginning to be distributed and we hope that conditions might be safer by next summer. But right now we must redouble our efforts to keep our people safe until this pandemic has passed.”
Earlier this month the tribe imposed a curfew on the Inchelium District because of high numbers of COVID-19 cases. The curfew is active from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
The tribe also issued a reservation-wide notice that its health department may issue health-related orders, violation of which may be subject to criminal prosecution.
“During this time, all residents of the reservation and visitors to the reservation must remain indoors,” said the Colville Business Council of the Inchelium curfew. “Travel is allowed only if essential, such as to or from a verifiable place of employment or to seek urgent medical attention.”
The curfew will remain in place until further notice. Those who violate it may be cited or prosecuted under Colville Tribal Code.
The tribal health department is issuing specific orders to infected or exposed people that are intended to control spread of the disease. The orders may be for an individual to quarantine or isolate and avoid all contact with others.
Violation of a tribal health order is a criminal Class A violation of the Colville Tribal Criminal Code punishable by up to 360 days of jail or a $5,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.