OLYMPIA – The state Department of Agriculture is asking residents to check for harmful bugs as part of National Tree Check Month in August.
“August is the ideal time to look for invasive insects and report any species that seem out of place,” said Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “Trees, lights and standing water - such as pools, dog bowls, buckets, birdbaths, etc. - near homes are great places to look for insects. Trees provide natural habitat, and lights and standing water can act as traps.”
“Checking yards regularly plays a critical role in protecting Washington’s unique environment from the destruction that invasive pests can cause,” said Karla Salp of the state Department of Agriculture. “Alert residents can help spot infestations when they are easy to handle.
“This not only saves time and money, but more importantly significantly limits the damage that invasive pests cause to our gardens and yards, local and national parks and farms and forests.”
State officials refer to reports from the public of Japanese beetles devouring roses in the Yakima Valley and a nest of Asian giant hornets in northwestern Washington.
Residents who find a suspected invasive insect are encouraged to take a picture and report it via the Washington Invasive Species Council mobile app or website. The council will connect residents with organizations that can help.
Private owners of non-industrial forestland in Washington may be eligible for assistance from programs administered by the state Department of Natural Resources.
“Invasive insects can cause severe damage to trees, whether in your backyard or on state lands across Washington,” said Glenn Kohler, a forest entomologist for the state Department of Natural Resources. “Early detection is crucial to preserving our natural resources.”
