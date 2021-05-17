OKANOGAN — A group of residents gathered last week near the doorsteps of Okanogan County Public Health to express concerns over COVID-19 restrictions and how the pandemic has been handled.
“It’s important to remind our public officials both elected and appointed, our Washington State Constitution Section 1 Article 1: ‘All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and are established to protect and maintain individual rights,’” said Mike Stenberg of the Okanogan County Patriots. “We the people aren’t seeing much adherence to this and therefore it’s up to the people to publicly ‘redress our grievances.’”
Stenberg said Okanogan County Patriots is a liberty movement, not a militia.
“Our common purpose is to promote and defend the people’s right to ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,’” he said. “I understand how the COVID-19 relief monies, grants and various other government attached ‘carrots’ connected with strings work. We see it in the schools and most government agencies; it’s unfortunate.”
Stenberg said the goal of rallying at the health district office is to see an increase in transparency from the agency.
“We want to see more transparency from the Okanogan County Public Health,” he said. “We want to know what percentage of the deaths from COVID-19 in our county over the past 16 months were COVID-19 primary cause or secondary,” he said. “Did 95 percent (plus or minus) of these people have comorbidities? If so, that needs to be stated on the county public health website and Facebook page.”
Stenberg said residents have suffered both financially and physically from lockdowns and masking.
“Let the people decide what to do for their own personal health. It’s between the individual and their doctor,” he said. “That’s how it works under a Republic form of government.
“We had no representative come out and speak with us or show their physical presence even though we were peaceful and invited them several times over the loudspeaker if they would like to say something,” he said. “We dropped a lot of facts, I call ‘truth bombs;’ it’s hard to challenge the truth, isn’t it?”
“I’m fully supportive of the First Amendment,” Okanogan County Public Health Community Health Director Lauri Jones said. “Their right to protest is guaranteed under that, of course. I appreciate their right to protest.
“We’ve been very transparent,” she said. “That why whenever we announce a death, we have to make sure it is SARS-CoV-2.”
She said it takes time to verify death certificates before the deaths are posted publicly.
“There’s still two deaths that we’re trying to make sure they are truly COVID deaths,” Jones said. “We answer to the (state) Department of Health and are governed by our board of health.”
Jones said getting vaccinated and complying with health guidelines is a choice.
“It’s all still a choice,” she said. “People still have a right to choose, and we hope that they will chose to be vaccinated and to comply with what’s going on.
“I’ve maintained from the get-go that nobody has the right to potentially infect another human being.”
“We are saddened by anyone who has suffered from this virus,” Stenberg said. “It would be encouraged and helpful if the health department shared information about building our immune systems as many doctors recommend Vitamin D3 with K2 and zinc.”
“In my 18 years (at the health district), I have never seen 37 deaths from the flu in one year, or any other disease in one year,” Jones said. “To me it’s a little unempathetic to those who are mourning.”
