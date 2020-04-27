OKANOGAN - Several dozen residents gathered on the doorsteps of the Okanogan County commissioners’ hearing room Monday to support the county in reopening the local economy.
Protestors quietly sported a variety of signs reading “Reopen Fishing,” “Business is Suffering,” “Let Us Be Free,” and “Legalize the Constitution.”
Among protestors were business owners, health care professionals and residents.
“I think it’s time to get things going again,” said Okanogan resident Wayne Turner, adding those who are sick should be quarantined.
Omak residents Kit Arbuckle agreed, “The risk of staying closed outweighs the risk of staying open,” he said.
Local resident Laurie Morgan echoed that, challenging Okanogan County Public Health to open to the public.
“The health district needs to be open,” she said. “They’re running from their own shadows.”
One of the rally’s organizers, Crystal Sheets, said she was happy with the turnout.
“After getting together and visiting with various friends from various walks of life in our community, (it) was apparent that this virus in our shutdown, especially if extended, it’s going to be what kills our county,” she said, noting she and Maria Errico are both registered nurses and were “seeing and feeling the effect of this shut down significantly.”
“We have the right to stay home, we have the right to go out and be safe,” Sheets said. “We have the right to earn a living. All businesses are essential. We felt like we could not stand by and watch our friends (go) bankrupt and our friends be laid off.”
Sheets said a Facebook page was created and “we decided to gather likeminded folks to show our support and desire to have our county reopen.”
She said she has concerns over elective medical procedures being canceled by the order of Gov. Jay Inslee.
“People can’t get their colonoscopy or mammograms,” she said. “They could have cancer and can’t even get tested.
“Furthermore, stopping elective and preventative screening and surgeries is going to cause financial hardship on our local hospitals and clinics,” she said. “It’s no surprise that social workers here are also reporting an increase in domestic violence cases causing children to be removed from homes. Physicians and teachers who are the first line of defense for many of these children are not seeing them regularly now because of the shutdown.”
She also noted mental health services are on the rise.
“Many of us listened to Friday’s (Northeast Washington Counties) commissioners’ meeting it was apparent that these commissioners in the northeast see what this is doing to our small community, who is regionally and demographically not the same as King County,” she said.
Fellow organizer Errico said COVID-19 is a real virus and is contagious, but the data gathered shows the death rate is comparable to that of the seasonal flu.
She suggested many patients are asymptomatic – or have mild symptoms - and a small percentage of people receive hospitalization due to the virus.
Errico said she is concerned about the immune systems of residents who have been cooped up at home and not exposed to “normal environmental pathogens,” suggesting people could become sicker this fall or winter.
She suggested many residents may have already been exposed to the virus and that can be confirmed through antibody testing.
While protestors gathered around cellphones listening to the commissioners’ meeting, Sheriff Tony Hawley visited the protest, speaking with a few people in a small group.
“It’s very much what I expected from this group,” Hawley said when asked about his reaction to the protestors. “Very respectful … they want to be part of the solutions.”
