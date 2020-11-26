PATEROS – Pateros-Brewster Community Resource Center’s two projects were the top-rated proposals on the Economic Alliance’s infrastructure committee recommendations list for funding.
The Nov. 12 recommendations are for the 2021 Okanogan County 0.09 project prioritization list to county commissioners. The tax-fed fund is for economic development projects.
No. 1 ranking went to the center’s efforts to purchase the building in which their office is located, said center Executive Director Gene Dowers.
The 11,000-square-foot former grocery store is in the Pateros central business district.
Dowers said the center’s list of programs and partner agencies is rapidly expanding. There are opportunities to put the remaining spaces in the building to use to benefit south Okanogan County and owning the building would insure the programs’ longevity.
One of the spaces in the building is being remodeled as the “South County Kitchen,” a co-op community-access commercial kitchen. Development of the project was given the No. 2 two spot on the priority list.
Preliminary funding has been secured through a U.S. Department of Agriculture rural business development grant, but it provides only money to bring the space up to code and install the most basic equipment, Dowers said.
Further funding would allow more capacity and capability for the area’s home-producers, small business start-ups, and food safety and cooking classes.
Although 0.09 funding is not available for award at this time, Dowers said the center is honored to have its projects recognized by Economic Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.