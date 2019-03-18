OKANOGAN - Retail sales of electricity were down in 2018 from budget projections, Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners learned March 11.
Don Coppock, director of accounting, finance and administration/auditor, presented a year-end report to commissioners during their regular meeting.
On the revenue side, the utility received $48.56 million from retail electric sales, $2.97 million from telecommunications and $1.75 million from other operating revenue for a total of nearly $53.3 million
For expenses, the PUD spent $24.53 million on wholesale electricity, $2.84 million on taxes, $6.24 million for depreciation/amortization and nearly $15.6 million for other items. Total operating expenses were $49.23 million.
Net operating income was a little more than $4 million.
PUD commissioners gave the go-ahead to deduct $360,736 for miscellaneous deductions and $18.79 million for “extraordinary” items, including items related to Enloe Dam. The write-offs will not affect the utility’s borrowing ability, said General Manager Steve Taylor.
Commissioners decided late last year not to pursue electrification of the dam, which has not generated electricity since 1959.
“That’s 20 years of expenditures for Enloe. This is a monumental point in our time to do that,” said Coppock.
Taylor noted there willl be ongoing costs with Enloe for safety monitoring and other items related to maintaining the dam while the board decides what to do with it.
According to the report, the PUD has spent more than $4.5 million on system repairs from damaged caused by the 2015 Okanogan Complex fire. So far, $3 million has been reimbursed by state and federal governments through disaster programs.
Of the total, an estimated $3.39 million is to be reimbursed, with around $635,000 still owing to the utility from the state and federal governments.
The district’s share of the total is more than $1.1 million.
For 2014 Carlton Complex fire damage, the district has spent $11.54 million so far, with the total topping an estimated $14.2 million. So far, nearly $7.44 million has been reimbursed by state and federal governments.
Of the total, an estimated $12.43 million is reimbursable, with the PUD picking up $3.32 million. Estimated balance due from the state and federal governments is $740,000.
“We could sure use that $1.3 million”-plus owed to the district for the two fire years, said Commissioner Scott Vejraska.
During 2018, the district processed 4,342 service orders, and had 21,200 active accounts and 15,783 customers, according to Coppock’s report.
Some customers have more than one account.
Of the service orders, 26 percent were in the Omak area, 23 percent in Okanogan area, 16 percent each in Tonasket and Oroville areas, 11 percent in Brewster area and 8 percent in Twisp area.
Omak area had 28 percent of the active accounts and 30 percent of the customers, Oroville and Tonasket areas each had 17 percent of accounts and 17 percent of customers, Brewster area had 15 percent of accounts and 12 percent of customers, Okanogan area had 14 percent of both accounts and customers, and Twisp area had 9 percent of accounts and 10 percent of customers.
There were 2,711 broadband end users in 2018, up from 2,512 in 2017. Under state law, the PUD can sell wholesale broadband only to Internet service providers, who then retail it to end users.
During 2018, capital expenditures anticipated in the budget were $9.8 million for electrical projects, but the district spent $4.89 million. On the broadband side, the budget anticipated $636,800 in capital expenditures and the district spent $428,353.
