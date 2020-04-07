OKANOGAN – A retired Okanogan County sheriff’s deputy has been charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with communication with a minor for immoral purposes through the sending of electronic communication.
Dennis Robert Irwin, 53, Omak, was charged March 24. He was arrested that day.
During a preliminary hearing, the county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Irwin. Bail was set at $20,000 and a protection order was issued for the alleged victim, who is 16.
A report by Washington State Patrol Detective J. Taylor accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
Taylor wrote about reviewing the chat log from the application Discord between Irwin and the alleged victim from Sept. 9 to Oct. 20, 2019. According to the report, Irwin’s account was deleted, so only the alleged victim’s side of the exchanges shows up on a transcript included in Taylor’s report.
“Even though Irwin’s responding messages are deleted it is clear the two communicated in a sexual manner and eventually met up in person,” the report said.
The victim allegedly told the detective in March 2020 that she met Irwin on two different occasions and engaged in sexual acts.
A warrant to search Irwin’s Omak home was issued March 17 by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Haze.
On March 23, Taylor, another detective and two state patrol sergeants met at the Okanogan patrol office to discuss the case, and Taylor called Irwin to see if the two could meet to discuss a case, but he allegedly declined, the report said. Surveillance was set up for Irwin’s car; when it was located, it was stopped and Irwin was taken into custody.
He was read his rights and declined to speak until he had an attorney, the report said. Irwin’s cellphone was retrieved from his car and Irwin was placed in the back of one of the sergeant’s patrol car.
At Irwin’s home, two troopers arrived for security, and Taylor, the two sergeants and another detective executed the warrant. Several items were seized and are pending forensic examination and review, Taylor’s report said.
Arraignment was set for April 6 before Judge Chris Culp.
