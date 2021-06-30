OKANOGAN – Gunner, a K-9 officer with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, died last week after a prolonged illness.
Gunner served the sheriff’s office from March 2013 until his retirement in January 2020. His handler was Sgt. Gene Davis.
“Gunner kept the community safe by apprehending fleeing suspects and locating narcotics,” said a sheriff’s office announcement.
During his time with the sheriff’s office, the dog located more than 200 pounds of narcotics and assisted in locating more than $120,000 in cash.
“Gunner loved coming to work and playing ball with anyone who would throw or play tug of war with him,” the sheriff’s office said. “Gunner will be missed by his family, friends and all at the sheriff's office.”
Several people left messages of praise and condolence on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Most thanked the dog for his service, but one wrote, “That dog sent me to jail the last time I went. I needed it! I got sober after that jail term. RIP Gunner.”
