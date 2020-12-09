OKANOGAN – A man found guilty four years ago on child rape and child molestation charges was found guilty again Dec. 3 after retrial in Okanogan County Superior Court.
Philip Nolan Lester, 39, won a new trial after the state Court of Appeals for Division 3 overturned his initial convictions.
During the three-day trial before the Judge Henry Rawson, the jury returned guilty verdicts on both charges the evening of Dec. 3, said Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma.
Lester has yet to be sentenced for first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation. He was booked into the county jail the same day, on Rawson’s order.
Conviction counts as a “most serious offense” under the state’s three strikes law.
In the first case, prosecuted in September 2016 by former Prosecutor Karl Sloan, Lester was sentenced to 200 months to life. The appeals court in June 2018 disagreed with some of the trial court’s preliminary evidentiary rulings and remanded the case for a new trial.
Noma said Chief Criminal Deputy David Stevens prosecuted the case during the retrial.
“When Arian Noma hired me, he told me that this case was a priority because the safety of children are one of this office’s paramount concerns,” said Stevens.
Deputy Prosecutor Felecia Chandler assisted with trial preparation. Stevens also acknowledged now-retired sheriff’s Det. Deborah Behymer and former deputy Matthew Stewart, now of the Spokane Police Department, for their investigation.
“These cases are tough on everyone, especially the mother and the child victim who testified,” said Stevens. “And no matter how hard our office works or how many hours we put into a case and given our lack of resources, ultimately it is the quality of the investigation that largely determines the outcome of a case.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trial was conducted in the Agriplex at the county fairgrounds.
“This has presented unique issues for my staff, law enforcement, witnesses and juries,” said Norma, noting that he feels his office is underfunded and understaffed.
“My attorneys routinely and continually put in 60- to 80-hour weeks,” he said. “When one of my deputies has a trial, they must commit to even more hours and effort. I am proud of the work and efforts of the office.”
Lester appealed his convictions for first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation, raising confrontation and evidentiary sufficiency arguments.
The state conceded the confrontation claim, the appeals court said. Because the sufficiency of the evidence claim was without merit, the court reversed the convictions and remanded for a new trial.
The victim, age 4 at the time of the 2014 offenses, alleged Lester had assaulted her. She was later interviewed about the event.
“The child was deemed unavailable for testimony at trial in accordance with the procedures set forth in the child hearsay statute,” said the appeals court opinion written by Judge Kevin Korsmo. “The interview was admitted at trial despite the fact that the child did not testify.”
But the state “now believes that admission of the interview was erroneous” in light of a precedent case, Crawford v. Washington, and subsequent cases.
Lester argued that the evidence was insufficient to support the jury’s findings that the events occurred during December 2014 and urged the charges be dismissed. The court said there was ample evidence that the offenses occurred during that time period.
Judges Robert Lawrence-Berrey and Rebecca Pennell concurred in the opinion.
Lester initially was charged in January 2015.
A report by Behymer, filed with the original charging documents as a probable cause statement, said the girl’s mother reported a child abuse incident Dec. 31. Another deputy took the initial report, and Behymer and state Child Protective Services followed up.
The child was interviewed about the incident and used play clay to show interviewers what his body part looked like, and also pointed to body parts on drawings geared toward preschoolers, court documents said.
The incident allegedly took place about a week before Christmas 2014.
