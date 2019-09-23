OLYMPIA — New social studies learning standards were signed Sept. 17 by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.
The standards cover history and civic traditions of the United States, state, local governments and tribal sovereignty.
The signing ceremony was at Evergreen Forest Elementary in the North Thurston School District.
“I became a social studies teacher because I wanted to help ensure our young people had opportunities to learn how to engage in thoughtful civic participation,” Reykdal said. “These standards provide educators with a framework to support the empowerment of students imagining how they can make the world a better place.”
The updated social studies learning standards contain five individual standards for civics, economics, geography, history and an overarching set of social studies skills.
Standards include:
-Focus on enduring understanding.
-Promote authentic intellectual work.
-Strike the right balance between depth and breadth.
-Incorporate multiple perspectives and advance cultural literacy.
-Lessons that can be used to teach the standards using the “Since Time Immemorial: Tribal Sovereignty in Washington State” curriculum.
The standards were developed over the past two years by educators on the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s cadre of social studies educators, a statewide group of social studies teachers. It is the first update since 2008.
