BREWSTER – Elementary special education teacher Courtney Reynolds has been named Washington State Employees Credit Union teacher of the week.
She was nominated by classified employee Rebecca Terrones and is one of 24 teachers selected for the honor by the Seattle Mariners Radio Network, WSECU and 710 ESPN Seattle.
She will receive a $500 classroom grant and a gift card to the Seattle Mariners Team Store, and the school also will get a $500 grant.
A virtual celebration with all selected teachers of the week will be Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
