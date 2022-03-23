WENATCHEE – Jim Richardson will continue as Wenatchee Valley College until a new president is selected.
In January, Richardson announced plans to retire June 30, when his contract is up. But WVC trustees, at their March 16 meeting, announced that Richardson will continue as president and extended his contract through Dec. 31, 2022.
If a new president starts before then, Richardson’s contract will end earlier. An interim president will not be named, the board said.
Consulting firm Academic Search Inc., will be used for the presidential search.
On Feb. 16, the board announced the decision to conduct an external search and directed human resources to secure a consulting firm.
Richardson is WVC’s longest-serving president, with 17 years in the role.
