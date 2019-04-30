WINTHROP – The Ride to Rendezvous equestrian event will be May 6-10 in the Methow Valley.
Horseback riders and teamsters will travel with the Washington Outfitters and Guides Association through the valley.
Participants will gather at the first night’s camp spot, then take rigs to the Methow Valley Rodeo grounds May 6. A shuttle will return drivers to the camp spot in time for dinner.
Riding begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Participants will ride into Winthrop at noon May 10 to kick off the town’s ‘49er Days celebration and packers’ rendezvous.
Organizers ask that firearms, pets, dogs and stallions be left at home.
A fee will be charged to participate. Space is limited; pre-registration is required. Information is available at www.woga.org/events.
