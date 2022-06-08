TONASKET — Weston Grant had the only qualified bull ride at the Tonasket Founders Day Rodeo on May 27-28.
The event, organized by the Tonasket Comancheros, was sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
It was one of several area rodeos on Memorial Day weekend.
Tonasket Founders Day
Bareback — 1, Austin Foss, 81. 2, Dylan Riggins, 74. 3, Mason Stuller, 70.
Steer wrestling – 1, Cord Gomes, 8.9. 2, Colin Wolfe, 16.6.
Team roping — 1 (tie), Tristan Cassidy and Jake Taylor, Justin Reno and Jerry Unruh, 7.8. 3, Jordan Tye and Jason Minor, 14.1. 4, Chris Westphal and Brandon Yerian, 16.0. 5, Taylor McDonald and Matthew Hanson, 17.4. 6, Dayton Stafford and Cully Stafford, 21.0.
Saddle bronc — No qualified rides.
Tie-down roping – 1, Jordan Tye, 8.7. 2, Caleb Berquist, 9.8. 3, Morgan Seemann, 12.0. 4, Roger Nonella, 14.2. 5, Brad Goodrich, 19.5. 6, Curtis Kayser, 22.3.
Barrel racing — 1, Tristan Parrish, 17.36. 2, Lindsey Brash, 17.46. 3, Pamela Coker, 17.54. 4, Chandra Eng, 17.57. 5 (tie), Sharon Gow and Matea Murphy, 17.83.
Bull riding — 1, Weston Grant, 77.
Total payoff — $21,676.
Stock contractor — C5 Rodeo.
Coulee City Breakaway Roping
Breakaway roping — 1, Kelsey Nonella, 2.5, $1,916. 2, Jacee Currin, 2.6, $1,666. 3 (tie), Alex Pederson and Brittany White, 2.8, $1,291 each. 5, Shelby McDonald, 3.0, $916. 6, Lynn Rodriguez, 3.1, $666. 7 (tie), Kelly A. Allen, Melody Hale and Annie Minor, 3.3, $194 each.
Total payoff — $8,328.
PRCA Last Stand Rodeo
(Coulee City)
All-around cowboy — Mathew Roberson, $1,730, team roping and steer roping.
Bareback — 1 (tie), Cooper Cooke, Mason Stuller, 76, $987 each. 3, Austin Foss, 73, $564. 4 (tie), Tristan Hansen, Payton Wright, Tucker Zingg, 72, $94 each.
Steer wrestling — 1, Justin Kimsey, 4.4, $1,213. 2, Colin Wolfe, 4.9, $1,004. 3, Dalton Massey, 5.1, $795. 4, Jesse Brown, 5.4, $586. 5, Justin Resseman, 5.9, $376. 6, Sam Shelton, 6.8, $209.
Team roping — 1 (tie), Eric Logan and Tex Sutfin, Bryan Reay and Brent Falon, 6.0, $1,744 each. 3, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, 6.1, $1,250. 4, Jeff Flenniken and Jake Minor, 6.2, $921. 5 (tie), Kass Newman and Matt Roberson, Charlie White and Taylor White, 6.6, $461 each.
Saddle bronc — 1, Jake Clark, 81, $1,334. 2, Caleb Meeks, 79, $1,011. 3, Tate Owens, 76.5, $728. 4, Matthew Shannon, 75, $485. 5, Joe Harper, 74.5, $283. 6 (tie), Martin Joyce and Jesse James Kirby, 74, $101 each.
Tie-down roping — 1, Preston Pederson, 9.2, $1,397. 2, Bo Pickett, 9.3, $1,156. 3, Michael Pederson, 9.4, $915. 4, Jordan Tye, 9.5, $674. 5, Jeff Coelho, 10.2, $434. 6, Pacen Marez, 10.3, $241.
Barrel racing — 1, Megan McLeod-Sprague, 16.43, $1,430. 2, Cambria Estep, 16.52, $1,226. 3, Karen Gleason, 16.63, $1,022. 4 (tie), Leigh Parker and Tristan Parrish, 16.65, $783 each. 6, Teri Bangart, 16.67, $545. 7 (tie), Paige Lake and Anne Meek, 16.73, $341 each. 9 (tie), Jodi Fox and Georgia McAuliffe, 16.75, $170 each.
Steer roping, first round — 1, Bill Benson, 14.1, $725. 2, Trent Sorey, 16.6, $544. 3, Howdy McGinn, 18.6, $363. 4, Roger Nonella, 18.7, $181.
Steer roping, second round — 1, Matt Roberson, 13.7, $725. 2, Pake Sorey, 17.7, $544. 3, Jim Ward, 18.6, $363. 4, Trent Sorey, 20.4, $181.
Steer roping, average — 1, Trent Sorey, 37.0 seconds on two head, $1,088. 2, Ty Hedrick, 44.6, $816. 3, Matt Roberson, 13.7 on one head, $544. 4, Bill Benson, 14.1, $272.
Bull riding — 1, Kobe Whitford, 83, $1,536. 2, Caleb McMillan, 77, $1,236. 3, Jordan Spears, 74, $974.
Total payoff — $48,374.
Stock contractors — Big Bend Rodeo and Flying 5 Rodeo.
