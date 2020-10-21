OKANOGAN – A Riverside man was charged Oct. 13 in Okanogan County Superior Court with three crimes for allegedly taking a baseball bat to a county car and intimidating an assessor’s office employee.
Edward Noel Conger, 60, was charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, intimidating a public servant and second-degree malicious mischief.
The assault charge is considered a “most serious offense” and falls under the state’s three strikes law. The intimidation charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence and the malicious mischief charge carries a maximum five-year sentence.
A report by sheriff’s Deputy Cody Orr accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
According to the report, Dionne Crossland Asmussen was working Oct. 8 as an appraiser for the assessor’s office and had gone to a property on Scanlon Lake Road when Conger allegedly hit her county vehicle with a baseball bat.
Orr met with Asmussen and learned she was on Conger’s property to assess it and had gotten out of her vehicle when a man walked out of the house and told her she was trespassing and to leave immediately, the report said.
She allegedly followed department protocol and informed him of state law saying she had a right to be there for work.
“Dione stated that the male continued walking toward (her) in an aggressive manner with the bat in his hand,” said the deputy’s report.
“Dione stated that she was scared and feared for her life,” the report continued. “Dione informed me that she truly believed that the male was going to use that bat on her if she would not leave.”
She got into the vehicle and the man allegedly hit the right front side of the hood with the bat, said the report. She left and called the sheriff’s office.
Orr then went to Conger’s property and arrested him. He allegedly told Orr that the woman had no right to be on his property, and that he’d been having issues with trespassers.
The bat was taken into evidence.
During an Oct. 9 preliminary hearing in Okanogan County Superior Court, Conger was released on his own recognizance and ordered not to contact the assessor’s office. The state had requested bail of $7,500.
A no-contact order was issued with Asmussen as the protected party.
The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Conger.
