RIVERSIDE – A Riverside man died June 27 after becoming pinned under his pickup truck on Lower Tower Street.
Michael Oliver, 64, was working on the truck just after 2 p.m. and was moving it to a lower section of the property when the vehicle went off the road and down an embankment, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“The vehicle overturned and Oliver was ejected,” said Hawley. “The vehicle came to rest with Oliver trapped underneath it.”
Riverside and Omak firefighters and LifeLine Ambulance were called. They attempted lifesaving measures after freeing Oliver from the vehicle, Hawley said.
