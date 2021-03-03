OKANOGAN – A Riverside man accused last fall of taking a baseball bat to an Okanogan County car and intimidating an assessor’s office employee agreed to a two-year deferral at the end of 2020.
Edward Noel Conger, 60, was charged Oct. 13, 2020, in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, intimidating a public servant and second-degree malicious mischief.
In a Dec. 29, 2020, stipulated order of continuance for dismissal for 24 months, a review was set for April 5 and a final hearing date of Jan. 29, 2023, was set.
In the order for continuance, Conger gave up his rights to speedy trial and trial by jury, and to remain silent, refuse to testify against himself, hear and question witnesses testifying against him, present testimony or evidence, testify and have witnesses compelled to appear for him, according to court documents.
He agreed not to commit any crimes, and to abide by conditions of pre-trial release, notify the court and prosecutor’s office of any change of address, pay a $250 court administrative fee and commit no acts of violence, harassment or assault against the victim or other person.
Conger also must perform 30 hours of community service by April 5, pay restitution and abide by an anti-harassment order in the case.
If he complies with all terms, the charges will be dismissed, court records said.
The prosecutor’s office and then-defense attorney Melanie R. Bailey signed off on the deal.
On Jan. 25, Jonathan L. Meyer, Lewis County prosecuting attorney, was appointed as independent prosecutor in the case. Bailey was appointed Okanogan County prosecutor in mid-January, after the resignation of Arian Noma.
In the original filing last October, a report by sheriff’s Deputy Cody Orr accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
According to the report, Dionne Crossland Asmussen was working Oct. 8 as an appraiser for the assessor’s office and had gone to a property on Scanlon Lake Road when Conger allegedly hit her county vehicle with a baseball bat.
Orr met with Asmussen and learned she was on Conger’s property to assess it and had gotten out of her vehicle when a man walked out of the house and told her she was trespassing and to leave immediately, the report said.
She allegedly followed department protocol and informed him of state law saying she had a right to be there for work.
“Dione stated that the male continued walking toward (her) in an aggressive manner with the bat in his hand,” said the deputy’s report. She allegedly said she feared for her life and believed the man was going to use the bat on her if she didn’t leave.
She got into the vehicle and the man allegedly hit the right front side of the hood with the bat, said the report. She left and called the sheriff’s office.
During the subsequent arrest, Conger allegedly told Orr that Asmussen had no right to be on his property, and that he’d been having issues with trespassers.
