OLYMPIA – Riverside and Twisp are among the communities getting community development block grants, said the state Department of Commerce.
More than $10.8 million in will go to 21 rural cities and counties in Washington this year.
Riverside will receive $30,000 for a community services facility plan and Twisp will get $900,000 for sewer system improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.