OKANOGAN - Three road projects are continuing this week on state highways within Okanogan County.
Motorists can expect delays on all three.
-Work to rebuild the slope under Highway 20 west of Okanogan will continue from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The $1.32 million project, being done by Hurst Construction, will repair damage done by a May 1 washout near Little Loup Creek.
Drivers can expect single-lane, alternating traffic with either a signal or flaggers.
-A lighting upgrade continues from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursdays on Highway 155 over the Grand Couee bridge. Colvico Inc. is doing the $242,086 project.
Work should be done by late June. Motorists can expect one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic across the bridge.
-An $8.5 million paving project on Highway 155 from Coulee Dam to Omak includes crack sealing, shoulder work, pavement repair, asphalt paving and chip sealing. Work should be done in August.
Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes with flaggers and pilot car-controlled traffic for paving and fog seal work. Granite Construction crews will work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.