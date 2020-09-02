WENATCHEE – A couple area road projects remain ongoing by the state Department of Transportation and a contractor.
On Highway 20 over the North Cascades, a flood deflection berm is being built west of Rainy Pass between mileposts 149.88 and 150.06 in Skagit County.
Tiger Construction is doing the work, which includes clearing and grubbing, channel excavation, new culvert pipe installation and seeding.
Work runs from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists can expect shoulder closures and intermittent, flagger-controlled traffic with delays up to 20 minutes.
On Highway 153 between mileposts zero and 30 – Pateros to Twisp - chip sealing work continues as part of a region-wide project to extend the life of roadways.
Work includes asphalt paving, chip sealing, shoulder and pavement repair, bridge deck repair, centerline rumble strips and new pavement markings.
From 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, Sept. 2, travelers can expect flagger-controlled traffic with delays up to 20 minutes at milepost 3.6, where the contractor is completing joint work on a bridge.
