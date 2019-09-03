KELLER – A state Department of Transportation project on both ends of the Keller Ferry route is continuing.
The project, on Highway 21, calls for replacing the terminals and pontoons on the north and south ends of the run. Decking, railing and anchors also are being replaced.
A second Ferry County project includes replacing the West Fork Sanpoil River bridge on Highway 21. This week the contractor will begin work on bridge foundations and begin drilling shafts for the foundation. Shafts are five feet wide by 70 feet deep.
A bypass road and moving of a temporary, World War II-era Bailey bridge are complete, said the department.
The project will include paving, stream channel excavation and in-stream work, rock and boulder placing, woody material placing and other items.
Work recently was completed to repair flood damage on Highway 21 between Curlew and the Canadian border. The road was damaged during the summer of 2018.
Chip sealing is continuing on Highway 20 between Republic and Highway 395. Work includes crack sealing, pre-leveling, pavement repair, bridge deck repair, rumble strips and guardrails.
Motorists can expect flaggers or pilot cars directing single-lane, alternating traffic with some delays, officials said..
On Highway 21, from Keller Ferry to Republic, bituminous surface treatment and fog sealing are planned this week.
Drivers can expect flaggers, pilot cars, single-lane traffic and some delays.
In Okanogan County, Methow River bridge structural rehabilitation continues on Highway 153 between Methow and Carlton. Three bridges are being fixed during the third phase.
Work includes column jacketing and retrofitting to rehabilitate the bridges, and is expected to be done by the end of September.
Motorists can expect alternating, single-lane travel on each bridge. Delays are expected to be short, say department officials.
Work runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
