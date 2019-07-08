METHOW - A pair of road projects will continue this week in Okanogan County.
Phase 3 of the Highway 153 Methow River bridge structural rehabilitation project will continue between Metho and Carlton, mileposts 11.83-22.36 on Highway 153, said the state Department of Transportation.
Work includes column jacketing and retrofitting to rehabilitate bridges along the route. Work began June 17 and is scheduled to be complete the end of September. Traffic control includes alternating, single-lane travel on bridge No. 10, the southern-most bridge near Methow.
Work runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Work is primarily under and around the bridge, so delays will be minimal, primarily when the crew is moving and staging equipment, said the department.
In the second project, Granite Construction is resurfacing Highway 155 between Coulee Dam and Omak. The $8.5 million project started April 22 and should be done in August.
Work runs from milepost 29 to milepost 79, and includes crack sealing, shoulder work, pavement repair, asphalt paving and chip sealing to preserve the roadway, said the department.
Motorists can expect 20-minute delays in two work zones and pilot car-controlled traffic where the contractor is chip sealing from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
