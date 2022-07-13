‘We don’t know how many it will take to replace her’
OMAK — Tommye Robbins, a longtime employee in the law enforcement community, retired July 8 with the riches of many friends — in the city and beyond.
“Basically, we don’t know how many it will take to replace her,” said Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen. “She makes (the job) look easy. Tommye’s knowledge of the community is probably the biggest loss.”
For the last 32 years (started right after the Omak jail closed), Robbins often was the first person the public met at the police station, working behind a counter that included a container of candy for visiting children.
Both Robbins, a 1968 high school grad, and Christensen grew up in Omak, which belies their knowledge of the town and its residents over many decades.
“The good part of the job is dealing with the public,” said Robbins. “You learn what is going on in town.”
She walks from her home two blocks away to work (but drives in the rain), often stopping at Gene’s Harvest Foods for refreshment.
“Gene’s is my oasis, it’s half-way between the house and work,” Robbins said.
Robin Carter from Gene’s stopped by with several dozen cookies to mark the special day.
“You create relationship out of the office,” said Robbins. “You can go to Walmart and everyone knows you. It’s just like ‘Cheers,’” she said, referring to the TV bar where everybody knows your name.
“You develop trust with people. They know you don’t tell. I’ve got a lot of secrets in my head.”
There have been changes at the department over the years.
“The briefs, I miss doing them,” said Robbins of her quick writeups from officers’ reports. “My goal was to be on ‘David Letterman.’”
One of her favorite anecdotes found a man coming through the door and falling into a chair.
“I asked him what was going on?” said Robbins. “He lifts his shirt (showing some blood) and asked, ‘Is it illegal for someone to shoot you?’”
An ambulance took him to the hospital. Eventually charges were dropped for self-defense, she said.
Another fun brief came at night on a very snowy Christmas Eve (think of the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”). A caller reported a possible suicidal person bending over the rail on the Central Avenue bridge.
An officer slowly approached as the person pulled up a phone that he was dangling over the edge.
“The only way to get the kinks out of the cord,” the man said.
Robbins is very family oriented, with nieces and nephews often visiting. After partaking in the ever-present bowl of candy, they would gleefully head down a hall to help fill the pop machine.
“The older one is now 54” Robbins said, smiling.
Another memory was her mother bringing in fried okra for then-police chief Mike Cramer.
“She was trying to make him an Arkie (from Arkansas),” said Robbins.
Some of the big changes since starting in 1990 (or even since high school) include addition of the Omache Shopping Center and Walmart.
“What I don’t like are all the empty buildings downtown,” she said. “I miss the (North Country) Pub (which burned down) and Lyn’s material shop (Needlelyn Time, which closed when Lyn Hruska retired).”
She also misses Penney’s, but said Marshalls is already working on the vacant building in the shopping center.
“I love Marshalls,” she said.
Her future plans include a family reunion with sister, brother, nieces and nephews this fall in Arkansas.
Robbins also looks forward to more time to play pinochle with friends at the Eagles or at the Stockyard Cafe.
“It’s always nice to see Mary Lees” – who is past 100 now - at the Stockyard, she said.
Robbins’ days of playing softball (she hit a ton when playing) may be over at 68.
“Shirley Bowden called a while back, wanted me to play in Canada with a team,” she said, amazed at the invitation.
Robbins started in law enforcement with about 12 years at the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked with such other local law enforcement legends as Jane Lamb, who died in 2016, and Ada Ward, who has retired.
Along the way she learned to dispatch officers on the radio, something she did at Omak when she started.
Other changes include working in District Court in the police building and giving out dog tags.
But she’s also taken on more responsibility, as her current title shows - secretary to the police chief.
“Tommye is going to be irreplaceable,” Christensen said “It’s going to take several to replace her.”
“She’ll be replaceable,” whispered Robbins.
She’s served seven police chiefs over more than three decades.
A plaque presented to her listed them - Christensen, Jeff Koplin, Larry Schreckengast, Cramer, Ron Bailey and Pete Sirois.
“A trusted and dedicated member of public safety for all of Okanogan County,” read the plaque.
“I’ve been calling myself Tommye Widel,” said Robbins, a reference longtime Omak resident and Chronicle employee Elizabeth Widel.
Widel, who worked at The Chronicle starting in the 1950s, retired at age 99 and continued her column until shortly before she died in 2017 at 100.
“I got up one morning and thought, ‘I’m not doing this any more,’” said Robbins of deciding to retire. “I didn’t know if I had the guts to retire.”
“Tommye was just one of my right hands,” said Sirois, 80, who hired Robbins. “I knew before hiring her she was always dependable.”
“She kept me in line,” said Darren Duncan, who has been with the department since 2002. “I don’t know how we will replace her in the department.”
Former officer Jerod Gavin gave Robbins a big going-away hug.
“She was the same as she is now. But now that she’s retired, she will have more time for karaoke parties,” he said.
