ENTIAT – Another rock slope scaling project to address an unstable slope along Highway 97A begins Monday, March 29.
Work will require two weeks of daytime highway closures from milepost 213.63 to 213.76, about a mile south of Entiat. Strider Construction has been awarded the project with a bid of $309,912, said the state Department of Transportation.
Similar to the rock scaling work completed last summer, contractor crews will remove loose, unstable rock from slopes adjacent to the highway in an area where rock fall often reaches the highway. To complete the work, crews will close the road between 8:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, with openings for 15 minutes on the top of every hour to allow traffic through the work zone.
The extended closures allow the contractor to complete more work, shortening the project duration, and ensure the safety of travelers, said the department.
Closures will last two weeks, and work is scheduled to be complete by 5 p.m. Monday, April 12. April 13-14 will see flagger-controlled traffic with delays up to 10 minutes as the contractor wraps up the project. The highway will be open during non-working hours and on weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.