ENTIAT – The state Department of Transportation is delaying a planned rock slope scaling project on Highway 97A between Entiat and Chelan.
All construction projects are being suspended so the agency can comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home, stay healthy proclamation.
The delay also will provide contractors an opportunity to work through shortages in personal protective equipment and implement increased safety measures.
The project was scheduled to start April 1.
