OMAK – Three rooms at the Rodeway Inn and Suites were damaged by fire late Thursday night, Nov. 5.
Omak and Okanogan firefighters were called at 11 p.m. to the motel, 122 N. Main St., to find flames pouring out of two second-floor rooms on the south wing. The adjacent Omak Theater was not damaged.
Kevin Bowling, Omak fire chief, said the fire began in room 58 and spread to room 56. Room 59, below 58, suffered smoke and water damage.
The tenant of room 58 suffered burns to both hands and was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital by LifeLine Ambulance. His identity was not available, Bowling said.
The south wing was evacuated. Bowling said the wing’s undamaged rooms were later cleared for reoccupancy.
Okanogan County Public Utility District was called, but electricity did not need to be cut except to the damaged rooms, Bowling said.
Omak Police Department blocked Main Street between Apple and Bartlett avenues during the fire fight.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Rodeway sits on the same site as the James J. Hill Hotel, which was destroyed by fire in 1957.
Retired Omak Fire Chief Cal Bowling, who graduated from high school that year, said he remembers the blaze, which also took out Paul’s Coffee Shop and James M. Greene’s insurance agency. He said he was part of the crowd that gathered for the daytime fire.
Cal Bowling said he joined the Okanogan Fire Department a few years later, when he turned 21.
