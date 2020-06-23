OMAK – The city’s 2021-26 six-year transportation improvement plan is headed by a roundabout on Riverside Drive at Quince Street.
The city council met June 15 via the Zoom platform.
The proposed roundabout would cost an estimated $1.5 million, with more than $1.16 million coming from federal funds and the rest from the city. Construction is envisioned for 2021-22.
Public Works Director Ken Mears said information for the proposed project was provided during a Highway 97 area transportation commissioned by the state Department of Transportation. The city’s Engh Road project is already in the queue, with the roundabout complementing the Engh project.
Other proposed projects include:
-Crosswalks at Riverside Drive and Quince Street and Highway 155 at Garfield Street.
-Asphalt maintenance on various streets.
-East leg of Shumway Road from Highway 97 to Sandflat Road and a new north-south street connecting to the east end of Enterprise Drive.
-Copple Road and Highway 97 pavement, curbs and gutters near the county shop.
-Phase II of Jasmine Street reconstruction at Mid-Valley Hospital and the intersection with Okoma Drive.
-Ash Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements from First to Fourth avenues and Okoma Drive.
-Ross Canyon Road reconstruction from Ironwood Street to the city limits.
-Cherry Avenue overlay and drainage work from Main Street to Cedar Street.
-Sandflat Road reconstruction from Engh Road to Copple Road.
-Central Avenue Phase II reconstruction from Cedar to Fir streets.
-Fourth Avenue reconstruction from Cedar Street to Jasmine/Granite Street.
-Highway 97 pedestrian bridge over the Okanogan River from East Side Park northward.
-Quince Street extension from Koala Avenue to Shumway Road.
-Highway 155 bridge replacement.
-Shumway Road improvements from Ross Canyon Road to Highway 97.
-Engh Road intersection improvements from west of River Road to Omache Drive.
In other business, the council:
-Approved a contract with LiquiVision Technology for reservoir cleaning. The cost is estimated at $14,353.
-Approved a paint striping agreement with the state Department of Transportation. The cost estimate is $10,600.
-Amended the city fee schedule to reflect inclusion in the state business licensing system. The one-time, $25 fee was replaced with a $100 new business fee and a $10 annual renewal.
RV park rental rates were corrected to reflect a 0.2 percent sales tax increase that went into effect April 1.
-Approved a federal CARES Act grant through the state Department of Commerce. The city will receive $148,200 for COVID-19-related response.
-Approved an agreement with the Economic Alliance for CARES Act grant distribution. The alliance will use $75,000 of the city’s money for grants. The city would use the remainder for local businesses.
-Heard comments from a few residents about the June 4 march in memory of George Floyd and in support of Black Lives Matter. Commenters questioned allowing people with guns to be downtown during the march.
