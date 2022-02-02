OLYMPIA — A Methow Valley woman has been named to the state Fish and Wildlife Commission by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Melanie Rowland was one of three people appointed to fill vacant positions on the commission, which sets policy for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Others named were John Lehmkuhl, Chelan County, and Tim Ragen, Skagit County.
Rowland will fill the at-large seat vacated in December by Fred Koontz, who resigned. She is a retired environmental attorney who spent 15 years as senior attorney for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
At NOAA, she worked on issues related to fisheries, marine mammals and endangered species.
Lehmkuhl fills a position that has been vacant for more than a year. He is a hunter and angler, and a retired research biologist with the U.S. Forest Service. He will represent eastern Washington.
Ragen fills the seat held by Larry Carpenter, whose appointment expired Oct. 31, 2020. Ragen is retired director of the U.S. Marine Mammal Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.