BREWSTER – An Omak police detective has been hired as Brewster’s new police chief.
Marcos Ruiz, who has been with the Omak department since 2014, was hired earlier this month by the Brewster City Council to succeed Nattalie Cariker.
Ruiz will start his new job in October, said City Clerk Misty Ruiz, who also is the new chief’s wife.
Under state law, he has to undergo polygraph and psychological testing before he can start. Those tests should be wrapped up by the end of September.
Cariker left the department Sept. 1 to take an investigative job with the state Department of Social and Health Services.
In the meantime, Okanogan County commissioners were scheduled to act Sept. 23 on an agreement to provide backup law enforcement to Brewster if needed.
Misty Ruiz said the Omak Police Department also has agreed to help if needed.
Brewster normally has a five-person department – a chief, lieutenant and three officers. Currently there are two officers on duty and one at the police academy; the lieutenant position has been empty since Kelly Hook retired earlier this year.
Marcos Ruiz worked for the Brewster department for 14 years before moving to the Omak department. A graduate of Brewster High School, he was the city’s first Hispanic police officer and now will be its first Hispanic chief.
Misty Ruiz said people in town seem excited that he’s returning.
Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin said Marcos Ruiz will be missed, but that he wishes the new chief well.
