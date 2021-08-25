OLYMPIA – Rules to regulate public charging stations for electric vehicle is set to begin by the state Department of Agriculture.
Second Substitute Senate Bill 5192, passed by the 2021 Legislature, requires the department to develop rules regarding electric vehicle supply equipment, primarily publicly available charging stations, where drivers of electric vehicles pay to charge up their vehicles’ batteries.
The rules would affect both the Level 2 charging stations, which take about eight hours to fully charge a vehicle, and the direct current, or DC, fast chargers, that can fully charge a vehicle in 90 minutes or less. In most cases, drivers pay a fee for the charging service.
Rules to be developed include:
-Requiring that charging stations offer multiple payment options.
-Establishing requirements that producers make charging stations that can be used by a variety of vehicles, using non-proprietary software.
-Establishing reasonable registration fees for producers of charging stations, in addition to the registration fees already charged for installing a charging port, to cover department administrative costs.
The department plans several meetings with those interested in electric vehicles and publicly available charging stations. The meetings are open to representatives from electric vehicle manufacturers, companies that produce charging stations, businesses that host charging stations at their facilities, electric vehicle owners and anyone else interested.
Each meeting will address a different aspect of the rule development.
Meetings include:
-Aug. 23 – 9-11 a.m., providing an overview of the rule-making process and amendments.
-Sept. 8 – 9-11 a.m., discussion of the requirements for multiple payment options for all publicly available level 2 and DC fast charger supply equipment.
-Sept. 22 – 9-11 a.m., discussion of non-proprietary interoperability standards for publicly available level 2 and DC fast charger supply equipment.
-Sept. 29 – 9-11 a.m., establishing fees and reporting requirements.
All meetings will be held virtually over video and teleconference. Information is at www.agr.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.