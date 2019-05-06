MARBLEMOUNT – Drivers crossing the North Cascades Highway will encounter construction crews and one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic for the next month.
A safety project is under way to grind rumble strips along the centerline between Marblemount and Granite Creek.
Between 2014 and 2018, that stretch of highway has seen 13 collisions involving vehicles crossing over the centerline, said the state Department of Transportation. Five of them were head-on collisions.
When tires roll over rumble strips - grooves carved into the asphalt - they produce a loud rumbling noise and alert the driver to move back into the correct lane, said the department. Based on national research, the strips reduce the risk of head-on or opposite direction collisions by 21-25 percent.
Work is expected to last until late May and will run from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flaggers and pilot cars will guide motorists through work zones.
“The highway will never be completely closed, but lane reductions are possible to provide our crews a safe space to work,” said the agency. “Be prepared for backups and delays.”
