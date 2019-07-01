EAST WENATCHEE – A contract change for Conklin Landing RV park construction was approved June 24 by Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners.
The park is in Bridgeport, downriver from Marina Park.
Changes include additional irrigation, hydroseed grass rather than drill seeding and a large oak tree. The change adds $1,112 to the project’s cost.
The site includes a double lane boat launch and handling float, public restroom and parking for 56 truck and trailer vehicles.
In other business, the commissioners:
-Awarded Treasurer John Bergstrom a 20-year service award.
-Approved a contract change for east and west embankment field exploration at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. Additional exploration was requested by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Board of Consultants. The change increases the contract by $74,295.
-Awarded a contract for low resistance grounding equipment for the Wells Hydroelectric Project to Platt Electric Co.
-Authorized a hydraulic information sharing agreement among Bonneville Power Administration, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Chelan County PUD, Grant County PUD and Douglas County PUD.
The agreement will provide the district with access to BPA's hydraulic data, including all of the critical data sets needed to operate the energy accounting system optimally.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 8 at the district's East Wenatchee office.
