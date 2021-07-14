MANSON – An RV park has opened at the Colville Confederated Tribes’ 12 Tribes Mill Bay Casino.
Reservations are available online or at the casino’s Players Advantage Club.
“Lake Chelan is a beautiful area, and given our pristine location we decided to expand and provide an oasis for our guests,” said Kary Nichols, Colville Tribal Federal Corp. CEO. “With the increase in outdoor recreation, we are excited to open and provide 30/50-amp RV park spaces near the 12 Tribes Mill Bay Casino and Lake Chelan.”
The new RV park offers competitive pricing and discounts for Players Advantage Club members, said the tribe. It also features 21 pull-through spaces that include power, water and Internet.
More information is at http://colvillecasinos.com/mill-bay-casino/rv-park.
