OKANOGAN - A hearing is set for July 25 on a proposed RV park in Monse.
Holly Hammons has submitted a conditional use permit application to Okanogan County to use a 200- by 200-foot area of a 15.63-acre parcel for six gravel parking pads for RVS and travel trailers with additional parking for six vehicles.
Each site at the property, 315 Monse River Road, would have electrical and septic hookups, but no potable water. The park would operate rear round, according to the proposal.
The hearing is set for 10 a.m. July 25 in the commissioners’ hearing room of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 N. Fifth Ave.
The Okanogan County Planning and Development Office has issued a final environmental determination of non-significance for the project. Appeals must be made by 5 p.m. July 19 to the hearing examiner in suite 130 of the Grainger building.
Comments on the project can be submitted until the hearing date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.