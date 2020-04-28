OKANOGAN - A contract for a Safe Routes to School project was awarded April 21 by the Okanogan City Council.
Council met remotely April 21 via the Zoom platform. Council members Angelee Nanamkin and Cory Costello did not participate.
The Safe Routes to School project was awarded to Neppel Electrical and Controls, LLC, Moses Lake, for $339,848. The engineer’s estimate was $398,110. Three other bids were received.
The project calls for a sidewalk project serving Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 S. Fifth Ave.
In other business, the council:
-Heard from newly appointed Building Official/Permit Administrator Ron Booher. He will be on 14-day quarantine before coming to the office.
-Heard an update on possible settlement with DW Excavating to wrap up last year’s south end water project.
