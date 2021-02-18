OMAK – Justine Salazar has joined Okanogan County WorkSource as a community liaison.
She will work across the county to ensure that job seekers and businesses continue to have access to WorkSource services and one-to-one support for their needs, said a WorkSource announcement.
“Justine will be working to build bridges between the full array of services available to our communities throughout Okanogan County, surveying customers to determine their needs, and working with all partners to develop opportunities to meet those needs,” the employment office said.
Additional services for job seekers include:
-One-on -one career counseling, preparing for job searches, using personal networks to find employment and preparing for interviews.
-Application and resume review assisting to create a master job application and a resume that will capitalize on skills and abilities.
-Direct referrals to on-the-job-training for applicants to work with employers to receive training while getting paid.
-Direct referrals to strategies for success and job hunter classes, workshops to help job seekers refine skills and abilities, and build confidence.
-Support through Microsoft trainings. The online trainings focuse on becoming a software developer, sales representative, project manager, IT administrator, customer service specialist, digital marketing specialist, IT support/help desk worker, data analyst, financial analyst or graphic designer.
-Community Connections to other services within WorkSource and Okanogan County to provide wrap-around services to foster success.
