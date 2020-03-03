OKANOGAN – Salmon Creek Road outside Okanogan will remain closed for about another month because of contractor delays in replacing Statler bridge.
The previous bridge over Salmon Creek was undercut during high water in 2018, with damage to the footings deemed unrepairable.
“The contractor is not progressing per the schedule,” Okanogan County Engineer Josh Thomson said Feb. 28.
Girders were being erected that day.
“We do not have a solid date for opening, but I would expect the road to be opened in about a month,” he said. Contractor N&N Excavation, Mead, “is out of working days and will be assessed a little over $1,300 per day in liquidated damages” for exceeding contract working days.
In January, when announcing the first delay, Thomson said the contractor ran into some snags and was behind schedule. He said the last working day was supposed to be Feb. 13.
The bridge has been closed since mid-September 2019, with a 15-ton weight limit on it for a year before that.
A signed detour is available to get around the closure, which is from milepost 2.18 to milepost 2.35.
