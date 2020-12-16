NESPELEM - Our elders have always told us if you bring back our salmon, you will bring back our culture.
It was something spoken about frequently by Colville tribal elder Mary Marchand.
She told us that when she was young, there were so many salmon in the Columbia River, you felt as if you could walk on their backs to get to the other side. She, along with other elders of the Colville Confederated Tribes, were hopeful that salmon would once again flourish in their historic habitat.
This year, Chinook salmon were released in their historic habitat and spawned upstream of Grand Coulee Dam. Salmon have not spawned in these areas for more than 80 years.
“In 2020, we had two different studies, the first was an acoustic tagging study in Lake Roosevelt and the second was a PIT tag study in the Sanpoil River,” said Casey Baldwin, research scientist for the tribe. “The Lake Roosevelt acoustic tracking study will tell us about survival and behavior of adult summer Chinook that were trapped and hauled to Lake Roosevelt from areas downstream of Chief Joseph Dam.
“We released 25 fish a short distance upstream of Grand Coulee Dam at Geezer Beach and another 25 near Northport. Study results are pending, but we hope to gain insight on how release location affects the behavior and fate of these fish.”
For the second study, fisheries staff released 100 fish in August (equal number of males to females) into the Sanpoil River with PIT tags to track their movements, behavior, and survival rates into the late summer and to see if they would spawn in the fall.
PIT tags, or passive integrated transponders, have internal microchips that are activated when a tag passes close to a special antenna. The antenna is connected to a computer that records the tag’s identity and the time it passed.
“For the salmon released in the Sanpoil, we did observe many fish in the holding pools throughout the late summer and fall,” said Baldwin. “We also observed approximately 36 redds (egg nests) within about six miles of the release sites, indicating that the majority of the salmon appeared to have stayed in the area, survived and spawned.
“PIT tag data suggests that some fish moved up the West Fork into an area that we did not survey. A few fish were also documented in the lower end of the Sanpoil after spawning, but we don’t know if these fish spawned near the release sites or somewhere in between.”
The salmon used in both studies were surplus hatchery summer Chinook from the Wells Fish Hatchery. For several weeks, the fish had to be trapped at the hatchery ladder and separated from other fish. They were tagged and tissue sampled for genetics and disease testing.
“Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has assisted with disease testing by processing samples in their Olympia labs and subsidizing the cost of the sample processing to reduce costs to the tribes and streamline the ability to move fish into the blocked area,” said Chris Donley, regional fish program manager for the department.
The Colville Confederated Tribes have been working closely with the Upper Columbia United Tribes and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to pursue a phased approach to reintroducing salmon in the blocked areas, upstream of Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams.
They have completed Phase 1, science and feasibility evaluations, and are now working on Phase 2. The second phase will include multiple studies to test feasibility and determine the most appropriate path forward for reintroducing salmon into blocked areas.
All three agencies are funding the salmon reintroduction efforts.
“WDFW fully supports salmon and steelhead reintroduction efforts into the blocked area of the Columbia River and we are eager to assist where needed with staff expertise and funding, when available,” said Donley. “We embrace the value of reintroduction both ecologically and culturally, and continue to look for ways to be helpful to the Colville tribe and our UCUT partners.”
The tribe also wants to meet cultural and ceremonial needs by reconnecting salmon to their historic habitat. In 2019, cultural releases took place along the upper Columbia River.
“After these cultural releases, I attended meetings to discuss anadromous fish management and salmon reintroduction, and heard members of other tribes and representatives of state and federal agencies describe their witnessing these salmon being released,” said Rodney Cawston, chairman of the Colville Business Council.
“They speak of the prayers and the need to increase salmon to the historical populations they once were. Our salmon are now a threatened and endangered species.
“One day our future generations will see the photographs that were taken when our people released salmon back into our waters. We all have seen the photographs taken at the ‘Ceremony of Tears’ and the photograph of when our ancestors stood in front of Grand Coulee Dam when it was completed.
“Our ancestors carried a prayer that our salmon would one day return to the upper Columbia. With all the prayers that were made historically and today, combined with all the efforts of our fisheries staff, our leaders and many others who are joined in this effort, we can bring our fish home.”
