BRIDGEPORT – A demonstration of a system to propel salmon above Chief Joseph Dam is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The demonstration is set for 1-3 p.m. on the north side of the Columbia River just east of the Colville Confederated Tribes’ fishery at 38 Half Sun Way.
“In the spirit of Gov. (Jay) Inslee’s call to increase recovery efforts for the benefit of salmon and the orca, Whooshh Innovations will be demonstrating its state-of-the-art fish passage technology at the Chief Joseph Dam,” said a company announcement.
Seattle-based Whooshh Innovations is working with the tribe, state Department of Fish and Wildlife, National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Permits were issued to deploy the Whooshh Passage Portal during the 2019 summer and fall Chinook salmon runs.
Chief Joseph Dam marks the farthest point salmon can migrate up the Columbia River system. Whooshh Innovations representatives will be on-hand to explain the system’s operation and answer questions.
Whooshh Innovations uses its technology to pass more fish safely, saving more water and generating more clean power, said the company. The Whooshh Passage Portalsystem will be anchored offshore on a floating barge near the base of the dam to attract fish and pass them safely up to the top of the dam.
Features include:
-Volitional entry – Fish swim into the system on their own.
- FishL Recognition – Whooshh machine-vision scanning produces 18 crystal-clear images of every fish, creating next-level data for improved fisheries management, said the company.
-Gatekeeper – Automated real-time sorting decisions are made for each fish. This is key for selective fish passage as well as sorting hatchery fish versus wild and invasive species removal.
-Fish Migrator – Whooshh Innovations’ proprietary misted tubing safely and gently allows fish to continue on their migratory journey, said the company.
Whooshh Innovations passes live fish safely and efficiently, the company said. Using patented technology, Whooshh can enable fish to migrate safely over dams large and small, sort for invasive species or simply transport fish efficiently around hatcheries.
In addition to aiding fisheries restoration, Whooshh systems typically cost 80 percent less than fish ladders, and allow for up to 10 percent more water savings for agriculture or clean energy production, said the company.
“Fish passage options have changed little in the last 100 years,” said Whooshh Innovations. “This fact, coupled with climate change, now requires a new way of thinking about how to quickly pass native fish over dams on their migratory journey without enabling invasive fish species to take up residence in the waterway .
“Continuing to do the same thing while endangered species teeter on extinction is simply not an option.”
A video about the system is at www.whooshh.com/chief-joe-project.
