OKANOGAN - Bernie Sanders is leading in Okanogan County Democratic presidential primary voting, according to election night results.
Joe Biden is running second.
As of the election count, Sanders had 1,380 votes to Biden's 1,181. Results are unofficial, according to the Okanogan County Auditor's Office.
Statewide, as of about 9 p.m., the two were running neck-and-neck, with Sanders slightly ahead with 335,498 votes, or 32.7 percent. Biden had 333,414 votes, or 32.5 percent. Numbers are expected to change as election evening wears on.
Other Okanogan County results: Michael Bennet, 17; Michael Bloomberg, 492; Cory Booker, 6; Pete Buttigieg, 195; John Delaney, 3; Tulsi Gabbard, 46; Amy Klobuchar, 119; Deval Patrick, 2; Tom Steyer, 7; Elizabeth Warren, 491; Andrew Yang, 21; Uncommitted, 44.
Donald J. Trump, the only Republican on the ballot, received all of that party's votes, 5,173.
