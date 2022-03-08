SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Small, non-farm businesses in seven Washington counties – including Okanogan – have until March 28 to apply for a U.S. Small Business Association federal disaster loan for economic injury.
The low-interest loans are offered to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought that began June 1, 2021, in the primary impact county, Chelan.
Neighboring counties of Douglas, King, Kittitas, Okanogan, Skagit and Snohomish also are eligible.
Small, non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, non-0profit organizations of any size may apply for economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster, said Tanya N. Garfield, director of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact, said Garfield.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants also may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.
