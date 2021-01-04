SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The deadline to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration loans for economic injury caused by federally declared disasters is Jan. 28.
According to SBA Director Tanya N. Garfield, small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, non-profit organizations of any size may apply for economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.
The low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Okanogan, Skagit and Whatcom counties.
The loans “may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact,” said Garfield. “Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage.”
Interest rates are as low as 3.75 percent for businesses and 2.75 percent for private, non-profit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may call SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
