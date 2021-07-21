WATERVILLE – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam in which people posing as employees of the sheriff’s office call people and seek identity verification.
On July 13 the office received two reports from out-of-area victims who said they received phone calls from people claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. The scammers allegedly told both victims they failed to appear for court and that the scammers needed to report to the courts to verify the victims’ identities and signatures.
In both incidents, the victims reported the phone calls they received were from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office business phone line, said the sheriff’s office.
“Our office will not contact anyone by phone making these types of notifications and/or requests,” said Sheriff Kevin Morris. “Be aware of all the various types of telephone scams which are currently in circulation and do not disclose your personal information to anyone you do not know.
“Please continue to report all scam-related incidents to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.”
