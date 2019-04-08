OMAK – The Omak Police Department has received a higher-than-normal number of reports about callers identifying themselves as calling for the Social Security Administration.
Chief Jeff Koplin offered information to people who receive such bogus calls.
Warning signs include:
-The person gets an unsolicited call from someone claiming to work for Social Security. Except in rare circumstances, you will not get a call from Social Security unless you have already been in contact with the agency.
-The caller asks for the person’s Social Security number. That’s something an actual agency employee wouldn’t do.
-A call or email threatens consequences, such as arrest, loss of benefits or suspension of the person’s Social Security number, if the person does not provide a payment or personal information.
Koplin said he knows such callers can be verbally abusive, belligerent and pushy, but he said the best remedy is to remain calm and not answer any questions.
“If you fall prey to this scam, be sure to notify your banking institution and the Social Security office,” he said.
Koplin said such scammers are looking for vulnerable adults who will send money or give out personal and financial data for use in identity theft.
