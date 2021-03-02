OMAK – The Omak School District will be seeking an elementary principal to succeed Jack Schneider, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Schneider’s retirement as North Omak Elementary School principal was accepted during the Dec. 15 school board meeting; the position is not yet advertised on the district’s website. Also leaving at the end of the year is longtime teacher Frank Piscopo, who is a reading specialist at North.
Both have been with the district for more than 25 years.
The principal’s position was listed as “open” on the board’s Feb. 23 personnel report, along with custodian posts.
Superintendent Michael Porter is working on interview dates, the board learned.
Several other personnel changes were addressed during the Feb. 23 meeting. The board:
-Hired Cary Tonasket, para-educator, East Omak Elementary; Evangeline Lamb, para-educator, East; Lee Morrison, student services specialist, East; Lisa Roylance, para-educator and Nic Demmitt, para-educators, Omak High School, and Kelsie Coffell, assistant volleyball coach, high school.
-Approved transfers for Jessi Edwards-Fry, computer lab specialist, East; Julie Martin, media service specialist, North Omak Elementary; Ben Blaney, custodian, North; Wanell Lindsey-O’Day, para-educator, North.
-Granted leaves of absence to Lavonne Grimes and Cindy Wright, both Washington Virtual Academy teachers.
-Accepted resignations from WAVA teachers Sue Perry and Maggie Storm, effective at the end of the school year, and Amanda Dickinson, human relations/payroll assistant.
The board approved 2021-22 calendars for the district and its WAVA online program.
According to the district calendar, the first day of school will be Sept. 1 for first through 12th grade students, Sept. 7 for kindergarten and Sept. 8 for preschool. Students will have Sept. 6, 10 and 24 off for Labor Day, Okanogan County Fair and Native American Day, respectively.
Other days off for students include Oct. 8, professional development; Nov. 11, Veterans Day; Nov. 24-26, Thanksgiving break; Dec. 20-24 and Dec. 27-31, winter break; Jan, 17, 2022, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Feb. 11, 2022, professional development; Feb. 21, 2022, Presidents Day; March 18, 2022, professional development; April 4-8, 2022, spring break, and May 30, Memorial Day.
Omak High School graduation is set for June 11, 2022, and eighth grade promotion for June 16. The last day of school will be June 17, 2022.
WAVA classes start Sept. 1 and run until June 16, 2022. Winter and spring breaks are the same as for the district, while Thanksgiving break is Nov. 25-26. WAVA students will get Feb. 21-22, 2022, off for Presidents Day. The other federal holidays are the same. WAVA students also will get Jan. 28, 2022, off for the end of first semester.
Graduation will be June 12, 2022.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a field trip request from FFA to attend a meats/livestock competition in Moses Lake on March 27.
-Learned the district had 1,417.05 full-time equivalent students in February. The projected end-of-year number is 1,405.41, or 94.42 FTE students fewer than anticipated in the budget.
-Learned WAVA enrollment for February was 6,253.23 FTE students, with a year-end projection of 6,297.85. That would be 725.69 FTE students fewer than the budget anticipates.
-Received a report from student representatives Zintia Lopez and Estrella Delgado. They said the associated student body group is organizing lunchtime activities, such as ping pong, air hockey, table games and a movie room, “so having closed campus is not such a drag.”
Because of COVID-19 precautions, students can’t leave campus to have lunch elsewhere.
-Heard reports from building principals and program supervisors.
-Approved a resolution transferring $160,000 from the general fund to the transportation vehicle fund to purchase two new buses.
-Declared several computer items surplus and transferred them to the Bridgeport School District.
-Approved the North Omak Elementary School improvement plan.
-Approved a 2021-22 agreement with the Okanogan County Public Utility District for pole attachments.
-Approved an agreement with the Co-Curricular Employees Association for pay modifications under shortened seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-Learned Porter recognized March 15-21 as School Retirees Appreciation Week.
-Heard an update from Porter on athletic play and game streaming.
-Heard reports on summer school plans and the state Smarter Balanced assessments.
-Conducted a mid-year evaluation of Porter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.