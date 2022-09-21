WAEF scholarship applications now open
WENATCHEE — The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) announced that the 2023 WAEF scholarship application opened on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Last year, WAEF awarded over $1 million in scholarships to over 300 students. WAEF Universal Scholarships are available to students with direct ties to the Washington tree fruit industry, or who are interested in a Washington tree fruit career.
Students interested in a career related to the Washington tree fruit industry such as refrigeration, electrical, information technology, computer applications, machine technology, and technical programs are eligible for WAEF Vocational Scholarships.
Students may renew their WAEF scholarships for up to four years of their undergraduate studies if renewal requirements are met.
Additionally, each WAED student is eligible to receive support services through the Beyond the Scholarship program. This program includes mentoring, care packages, educational workshops, networking opportunities, career exploration, regional social gatherings, and year-round check-ins with WAEF staff, according to the organization.
WAEF scholarship applications are due by March 1, 2023. To apply, visit www.waef.org/scholarships/.
Small farms awarded $16 million
OLYMPIA — The state Department of Agriculture has awarded over $16 million in grants to assist small farms and food businesses in recovering from ongoing economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Local Food System Infrastructure Grants were designed to improve the strength and resiliency of Washington’s food systems, according to WSDA.
Applications were accepted from farmers, ranchers, food processors, food distributors, and other small businesses and organizations that aggregate, process, manufacture, transport, store, or sell foods that have been grown, caught, or raised in Washington.
Grant amounts ranged from $10,000 to $750,000 and can be used to improve local food system post-harvest infrastructure and market access such as equipment, facility improvements, supply chain and market access coordination, food safety improvements, workforce development, and related operating costs.
The Washington State Legislature prioritized support for small businesses including those owned by women and minorities.
For future grant opportunities, visit agr.wa.gov/grants.
People’s Garden Initiative opens nationwide
WASHINGTON D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding the People’s Garden Initiative to include eligible gardens nationwide.
By registering on the USDA website, school gardens, community gardens, urban farms, and small-scale agriculture projects in rural, suburban, and urban areas can be recognized as a People’s Garden.
In order to meet the criteria, these gardens, farms, and projects must benefit the community, incorporate conservation practices, educate the public, and be a collaborative effort.
Affiliate People’s Garden locations will be shown on a map on the USDA website, featured in USDA communications, and provided with a People’s Garden sign, according to the USDA.
For more information, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/national/home.
Carpenter receives college scholarship
OMAK — Omak local Taylor Carpenter is receiving a scholarship from Ferrelgas for his studies at the University of Alaska as she pursues a degree in history/anthropology.
Carpenter is the daughter of Scott Carpenter, a Ferrellgas driver who services homes and businesses in and around Omak.
“We are incredibly honored to help Taylor and other future leaders pursue their academic goals with the help of the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program,” the vice president of Human Resources, Brent Banwart, said. “We wish her the best of luck as she embarks on this exciting chapter of her life.”
The Ferrellgas Scholarship Program is in its 30th year of support for dependent children of Ferrellgas employees. To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate substantial academic capability, participate in school activities, and meet certain financial requirements.
Level 3 sex offender in Oroville area
OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office sent out an information bulletin for Craig Steven Cockle, a transient, level 3 sex offender now living in the Oroville area.
Cockle, who has also gone by the name of Craig Stevens, was convicted in 1992 and 1994 for the rape of a child in the first degree and statutory rape in the first degree, respectively.
He was released in 2000 out of Adams County and is now believed to be a transient resident of Oroville.
Cockle is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. The bulletin is posted pursuant to state code which authorizes law enforcement to inform the public of a sex offender release or change of address when the agency believes it will enhance public safety and protection.
WSU offers online farm planning course
PULLMAN — The Washington State University (WSU) Food Systems program recently started an online Cultivating Success Whole Farm Planning Course on Sept. 19.
This course will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday until Dec. 5, with virtual-only participation. The program is available to those with existing operation experience or those who hope to explore new opportunities.
“You will learn what it takes to create, sustain, and grow a viable small farm,” organizers said.
To register, visit www.cultivatingsuccesswa.org/whole-farm-planning.
For more information, contact Kate Smith at 360-395-2363.
Blood donations urgently needed
OLYMPIA — The state Department of Health and the Northwest Blood Coalition are currently urging eligible blood donors to schedule donations.
“Donations tend to slow when school is on break and summer activities are happening,” said Christine Swinehart, CEO of Cascade Regional Blood Centers. “As we look toward fall, we want to remind folks that now is a great time to donate.”
According to the Northwest Blood Coalition, high school and college students make up almost 25 percent of blood donations.
“Blood centers enthusiastically welcome students back to school,” said Curt Bailey, CEO of Bloodworks Northwest. “We want to engage those interested in the rewarding, lifesaving act of donating blood, whether they’ve done it before or it’s their first time.”
To schedule a donation appointment, visit https://www.vitalant.org/, https://www.crbs.net/, https://www.bloodworksnw.org/ or https://www.redcrossblood.org/.
Ski patrol seeks members
OKANOGAN — Loup Loup Ski Patrol is currently seeking skiers or snowboarders to join their team.
Patrol members must be 15 years old or older and be willing to care for injured guests at the Loup Loup Ski Bowl. Additionally, they will enjoy benefits such as free family passes, pro-deals on equipment, and working outdoors.
“Ski patrol crew members are the first ones on the hill and the last ones off,” said Loup Patrol Director Jeff Cheeseman. “There’s nothing more rewarding than putting in a hard day’s work and having a good time doing it.”
For more information, visit https://skitheloup.com/.
WSU offers gardening workshop
FRIDAY HARBOR — Washington State University’s San Juan County extension is set to host the 2022 annual gardening workshop.
Eight online presentations will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from Oct. 18 through Oct. 27 with a $35 fee. Workshops will consist of two Zoom webinars from noon-1:15 p.m. and 1:45-3 p.m. with a question-and-answer period at the end of each session. Registration deadline is Oct. 12.
This year’s keynote speaker is Linda Gilkeson, who will be discussing how greater resiliency in gardening methods can help minimize the effects of local climate change. She will also cover what to plant in the fall to increase next year’s food supply for pollinators, organizers said.
Other speakers will include Danielle Gunn, Alec Kowalewski, Tobey Nelson, Kate Yturri, and Mary Bannister.
All presentations will be recorded and available to all registered participants after the workshop concludes.
For more information, visit GardenWorkshop.org.
Orchestra begins rehearsals
TWISP — The Methow Valley Orchestra will begin rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Methow Valley Community Center gym.
String, woodwind, brass, and percussion players are all invited to join for the 2022-23 season. The group is open to musicians who have at least two years of experience with their instrument, and those who are able to read music.
The orchestra season runs from September to May with performances in December for a holiday concert and in May for a spring concert.
Proof of vaccination is required.
For more information, contact Terry Hunt at mountainsound@centurytel.net.
Fall art walk planned in Twisp
TWISP — Twisp Fall Art Walk is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 24 from 3-7 p.m.
Students and local musicians will perform on the TwispWorks pavilion stage, featuring Honey and the Killer Bees. Students from Pipestone Music Institute will perform inside of Confluence Galley. All performances are free to the public.
To schedule a time to play, contact cascadiamw@gmail.com.
Omak woman publishes poetry book
OMAK — Omak resident Angela Hudson recently had a poetry book titled Angles Crossing published from Christian Faith Publishing.
Angels Crossing was published in July and was inspired by Hudson’s two-year battle with cancer.
“I wanted to write inspirational poems to help encourage people and spread the positive message that no matter what bad things we may go through in life, not to give up because things will get better,” said Hudson. “I feel truly blessed to be from a small town and have my book of poetry be read all over the world, it truly is my dream come true.”
Angels Crossing can be purchased from most online retailers, according to Hudson.
“For anyone living in a small town who is thinking about writing a book, do not hesitate,” she said. “Believe in yourself and don’t give up.”
Parkwide burning ban lifted
ASHFORD — Mount Rainier National Park has lifted the parkwide fire ban after consultation with area and regional fire management officials.
Campfires will be permitted at the park’s three campgrounds including Ohanapecosh Campground, Cougar Rock Campground, and White River Campground, according to park officials.
Campfires must be fully contained within the closed grate, may not be left unattended, and burning trash is prohibited. Additionally, branches, twigs, and pinecones should not be collected to create a fire. Fires are never permitted on trails or in the park’s wilderness.
Dry firewood can be purchased within the park at the Longmire General Store.
For more information on campfire guidelines, visit https://www.nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/campgrounds.htm.
